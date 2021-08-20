Glimmer of Hope a reflective evening on Twilight Lake

BAY HEAD — Twilight Lake was illuminated by paper lanterns, for the sixth-annual Glimmer of Hope Light Up Twilight Lake art happening which took place Sunday evening.

The event originally, scheduled for Saturday evening was postponed due to the possibility of inclement weather. Event organizer, Zsa Zsa Stackles expressed her gratitude for social media being able to get the word out quickly to the community about the change of dates.

Ms. Stackles collaborated with Kim King, the Bay Head Elementary art teacher to select three Bay Head Elementary students from the eighth grade art class to be awarded with art supply funding for their future art pursuits as they begin high school.

“I get to observe the eighth grade art class. I choose the students from my gut and observation, it’s just a feeling I get when I meet them all. A prerequisite for them to receive the funding, is to attend the event and be introduced to the community,” said Ms. Stackles. “The community really likes to meet them because they are the ones supporting them.”

Beth Fallivene, an educator at Bay Head Elementary along with Mary Glass, president of the Bay Head Business association and Mayor Curtis presented the awards. Recipients of the awards were Bay Head Elementary class of 2021 eighth grade graduates, Matilda Bradshaw, Lucia Robinson and Gavin Neville.

