Tall ship to drop anchor in Point Beach from Aug. 26 to Sept. 7

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — New Jersey’s official official tall ship, the historic AJ Meerwald, will dock in Point Pleasant Beach from Aug. 26 to Sept. 7 and tickets are now on sale for a special party on board, before the ship heads off to Maine for months of restoration work.

“I think it’s going to look really cool on Channel Drive and everybody will have an opportunity to come over and engage with the crew and come on the boat and take a look,” Mayor Paul Kanitra said during the Aug. 17 borough council meeting.

The AJ Meerwald is a 115-foot long restored oyster-dredging schooner, whose New Jersey home port is in the town of Bivalve, along the Delaware Bay. Launched in 1928, the vessel was one of hundreds of schooners built along South Jersey’s Bayshore before the decline of the shipbuilding industry during the Great Depression. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in November 1995.

The Mayor’s Invitational Meerwald Sendoff Party will take place Saturday, Sept. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 301 Channel Drive. Tickets are $75 per person and there are only 100 spots available. Call 856-785-2060 to purchase or purchase online at www.bayshorecenter.org. Reception includes hors d’oeuvres, a raw oyster bar, beer and wine and live entertainment by local musician James Dalton.

