Founders Day scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 11

LAVALLETTE — Lavallette’s Founders Day celebration is scheduled to return on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Gazebo Bay Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., after taking last year off to due COVID-19,

“Heritage Day was always an end of summer celebration and after [Superstorm] Sandy our town really needed something,” said Founders Committee chair Joanne LaCicero, explaining that the storm in 2012 “hit hard” in Lavallette, making the subsequent event a celebration of “the comradery of our town” that has been repeated annually ever since.

This year’s Founders Day falls on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Ms. LaCicero noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mayor will read the names of people who perished during 9/11 who either lived in Lavallette or owned homes, or rented here that were affected. We are going to read those names off and we have special commemorative 9/11 flags that will be flown for the entire day and the Founders Day Committee will be planting a tree in Lavallette to commemorate the 20th anniversary and will serve as a living memorial.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.