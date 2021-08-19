BELMAR — The Feast of San Gennaro is scheduled to return in September, after a year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which honors St. Januarius – the patron saint of Naples – and is also a celebration of Italian-American heritage, started in New York City in the 1920s. It is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street between 10th and 12th avenues. It is sponsored by the Belmar Tourism Commission.

“Belmar is delighted to once again host the annual San Gennaro Festival. We are optimistic that this will mark the beginning of the return of all Belmar events, including but not limited to, the 2022 New Jersey Seafood Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said.

There will be food, crafters, children’s activities and entertainment. Tony’s Italian Sausage and Dellano’s will also be returning this year.

