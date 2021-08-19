Evening Car Show returns to much fanfare

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club’s annual Evening Car Show returned to Crystal Point Yacht Club Tuesday evening to much fanfare from car enthusiasts and community members alike.

The 31st annual show, held Aug. 18 after having to be cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, featured around 300 classic and antique vehicles, modified cars and trucks, street rods, foreign cars and replicas, and thousands of spectators of all ages coming by during the three-hour event to engage with owners and recall favorite memories of times gone by.

“I come every year. It is a great cause. The rotary club does an amazing job with it and the different types of cars, it is just amazing what you can see here,” said Dan Mileaf, who showcased his 1966 Ford GT 40 at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the event, dash plaques were given to the first 250 cars registered for the show. In addition 87 trophies, including 17 distinguished awards and 70 awards of excellence were awarded including Best in Show, Best Corvette, Best Camaro, Best Mustang, Best Mopar Car, Best Foreign Car and Best Antique Car [pre-1935].

[more-os_nw]

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.