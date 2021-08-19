BELMAR — The borough council Tuesday introduced an ordinance that would have allowed it to acquire the former Belmar First Aid Squad headquarters using eminent domain. Residents opposed to the measure collected enough signatures on a petition that would have forced a referendum on the measure.

The repeal still needs a public hearing and a vote for final adoption.

Mayor Mark Walsifern said that the borough was looking at “plan B locations” while engaging in last-ditch negotiations with the first aid squad for a possible purchase of the building.

“We’re willing to pay the money; it’s just working out these last-minute details,” he said.

The Belmar First Aid Squad, created in 1927, ceased operations on April 1 of this year, after a disagreement over funding with the borough. When the squad shut its doors, members tried to sell the former headquarters, located at the intersection of 9th Avenue and D Street.

