Robert “Bob” Gifford age 77 of Wall Township.

Please join us to Celebrate the Life of Bob Gifford.

Bob passed away from cancer March 15, 2020 the day before the world shut down with Covid-19. Please join us to have a drink and share some memories in his honor. Friday August 27, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the South Wall Fire House, 2605 Atlantic Ave, Wall Township, 08736. There will be a firemen’s service at 6:30 p.m. Dress casual.