Man arrested for invasion of privacy: upskirting, at shopping center

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 62 year-old man was arrested by the Brick Township Police Department for attempting to take pictures up a woman’s skirt in the Shoprite in Kohl’s Plaza on Tuesday August, 17, authorities said.

Officers Scott Smith, Cody Oliverio, and Harry Theibault responded to the report of upskirting at around 7:30 p.m., and arrested the suspect, Donald Sheridan, of Brick, after a witness reported the crime.

The witness said she observed Mr. Sheridan crouched on the floor attempting to capture pictures up a woman’s dress, according to the press release.

After officers arrived on the scene, the witness who stayed with Mr. Sheridan told police they observed the crime and shouted the words, “I know what you’re doing” at him before alerting store workers to call police. The officers were able to conduct interviews and review security footage, according to the press release.

“Sheridan can be clearly seen positioning himself to hold his cell phone under the victim’s dress,” stated Sgt. Jim Kelly.

The man was put under arrest for invasion of privacy and was later released on a summons, according to police.

“The victim’s and witness’s names are being withheld to protect the dignity and privacy of those involved,” stated Sgt. Kelly.



“The Brick Township Police commend this witness for getting involved and acknowledge that public safety is best served when the police and community work as a team.”