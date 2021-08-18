Joachim J. Wagner, 91, of, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021. Born in Bautzen, Germany, Joe came to the US in 1956 at the age of 26. He met his beloved wife Jacqueline [nee Larson] through Jackie’s mother, Elsie Larson, whose home and garden were a welcome sanctuary, especially for a young, immigrant torn by war yet full of hope. Sharing an insatiable curiosity about the world coupled with deep compassion, Jackie and Joe began their lifelong journey together. With his Masters Degree from Rutgers, Joe was a principal agronomist for Allied Chemical/Honeywell. His brilliant mind and tremendous work ethic helped him excel in his field. His career took the family through many moves through NJ, Nebraska, Minnesota, Virginia and Upstate NY.

Joe was an avid gardener, always finding both a love and a peace in the soil. He was a skilled wood-carver, specializing in nature, aviation and religious carvings. He was particularly drawn to Mother Mary and created a series “The Faces of Mary”, honoring mothers of all different ethnic backgrounds affected by war, famine, persecution, industrial pollution and exploitation. Joe’s greatest love though was his family. He will be dearly missed.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Jacqueline; children – Michele, Elise, Robert, Therese, Mary and Julia. Joe was the proud grandpa to Emma, Connor, Ian, Jack, Connor, Max, Alfie and Ella. He is also survived by his siblings in Germany: Monica, Udo, Annarosa, and Christina as well as Jackie’s siblings: Jerry, Patricia, Valerie and Susan.

Memorial Visitation will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall, on Thursday, August 19 from 4-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Friday, August 20 at 9:00 a.m.*

AT THE REQUEST OF THE FAMILY, ALL ATTENDEES OF THE VISITATION AND THE MASS MUST WEAR A MASK.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe’s name to: Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Florida 33073, or at http://www.FoodForThePoor.org.

For more info & condolences, visit http://www.OBrienFuneralHome. com.