Brielle boy, 9, hopscotching toward world record

BRIELLE — Dylan Eldredge, 9, is on a mission. For the past few days, he has been feverishly working to set a world’s record by making the longest hopscotch course ever.

Dylan, who is going into fourth grade at Brielle Elementary School, has been spending hours each day in Brielle Park, across the street from his home on Union Lane, working on his latest project – chalking hopscotch squares on the asphalt walkway that circles the park.

As of Wednesday morning, he was up to 759 squares. Guinness World Records lists the current record at four miles, held by the Legwork for Lungs nonprofit group in Basking Ridge, set on July 27, 2019.

“I always wanted to try to break a world’s record or get into a world’s record book,” Dylan said.

His mom, Amanda Eldredge, said, “He’s always coming up with ideas,” for breaking world records, and they check the record book for each idea.

“He is convinced. He wants so badly to beat a world record. I don’t try to discourage him. He’s going to find an interest, but we have to put some thought into it.”

On Wednesday, he was working to see how far he could get before a predicted rain washes out the project.

“I’m afraid of that, because I’d have to start the whole thing again,” he said.

