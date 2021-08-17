Pirate Day to be held in Bradley Beach on Saturday

BRADLEY BEACH — The Department of Tourism of Bradley Beach will host Pirate Day on Saturday Aug. 21.

Pirate Day is a family festival which is set to include a live pirate show, a town-wide treasure hunt, craft show and music all day.

The Bradley Beach Public Library will present a storyteller for Pirate Story Time in the Riley Park bandshell at 10 a.m.

The craft show will run from 11 to 5 p.m. in Riley Park, and will include vendors selling a variety of crafts including sea glass art, soaps, candles and unique gifts.

Kenny K & the Way will fill the park with music from 12 to 3 p.m.

The live pirate show will take place in Riley Park at 3 p.m. Join Captain Charles W Black and the Valhalla’s Pirates as they go on their Piratical Mis-Adventures. The performance will be interactive, entertaining and educational and will include sword fights. Come learn about the Golden Age of Piracy – how they dressed, spoke, what skills, tools and weapons they used during the years 1670-1730.

An activity for kids throughout the day will be following a treasure map to collect Pirate “booty” from local shops and restaurants. Maps can be picked up at borough hall or be found on the tourism website at www.visitbradleybeach.com

Bradley Beach Director of Tourism, Amy Hall told the Coast Star,

“We are excited to bring this fun event to the community of Bradley Beach and look forward to spending the day in the park, supporting our local crafters and musicians and we encourage visitors to support our local businesses and restaurants by stopping into shops and grabbing some lunch to eat in the park!”

