Manasquan BOE calls on Murphy to rescind mask mandate

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Board of Education has sent a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy asking that he repeal an executive order mandating masks for the upcoming school year.

Executive Order 251, which was signed by the governor on Aug. 6 and took effect Aug. 9, requires that all students, staff and visitors wear masks inside school facilities as the 2021-2022 school year begins.

An Aug. 13 letter signed by board President Eugene Cattani, Vice President Alfred Sorino and other board members urges Gov. Murphy to “immediately repeal this mandate and replace it with the language originally published in your ‘Road Forward,’ school reopening guidance,” which they described as “appropriate” because it left COVID safety policy decisions up to local school boards, “based on the conditions of the buildings, outdoor facilities, and communities that they are most familiar with.”

The letter credits local decision-making for an “extremely successful 2020-2021 school year” in Manasquan, noting that the elementary school opened last September for five full days a week of in-person instruction; and the high school operated on a full-day hybrid schedule until April 19 when students were offered full-time in-person instruction.

