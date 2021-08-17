Heights district’s back-to-school plan updated

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights school district has updated its Road Forward plan outlining protocols to be followed as students return to school in September during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, offered in a slideshow presentation at Monday’s school board meeting, is also available on the district website.

District Superintendent John Spalthoff cautioned that “This is a living, breathing document that will be adjusted and adapted as we get closer to the start of school, according to the ever-changing guidance.

“If the last two years have taught us anything, it is that we need to be prepared for anything,” he added.

The plan states that the district’s first priority will be maintaining health and safety, and as such, will follow guidance from the New Jersey departments of education and health, as well as the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission No. 1.

“The basic, overarching phrase we have been using is that we are going to be back to business as usual as far as possible, following the mandates that are imposed,” Mr. Spalthoff said.

That includes five full-day, in-person learning on campus for all students, following a normal school schedule, according to the updated plan.

