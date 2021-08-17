Environmental Commission finalizing details of tree ordinance

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Environmental Commission members continue to fine tune the details of a local tree ordinance they hope to present to the governing body in the near future.

During the commission’s meeting Monday, Aug. 16, members took time to analyze aspects of an ordinance adopted by the Maplewood governing body and to see what items, such as permit fees, as well as fines, would be applicable to the borough as they prepare the ordinance for the borough council’s consideration.

“We still have a little more to do on this … but we have been talking about tree ordinances for years and years. Sometimes we get it right up to the point of having something that is acceptable to council and then for whatever reason pull back, but because of some difficulties in the town over the last year or two the citizens of the town approached the elected officials and they are very unhappy that you can clear cut properties arbitrarily, that is the real issue,” chairman Dennis Blazak said. “People are taking perfectly healthy trees that are not hazardous trees and removing them for no reason at all or for a reason that they don’t like trees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.