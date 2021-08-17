Emergency project to shore up Forrest Road embankment in Brielle

BRIELLE — The borough council has authorized an emergency project to shore up the end of Forrest Road.

“The embankment started to collapse and we have to stabilize it or the end of Forrest Road will end up in the Manasquan River. There are no other options,” borough Administrator Thomas Nolan said in an email to The Coast Star on Tuesday. He said the borough recently received funds from the state that can be used for improvements to the water-supply system and drainage projects, under which this falls.

“It’s not how we planned to use the funds, but given the circumstances, we don’t have a choice. Like everyone else, we are praying that the federal infrastructure bill is finally passed and we will receive some funds for much needed infrastructure repairs,” Mr. Nolan said. He said a rough preliminary estimate of the cost is $200,000.

At its meeting on Monday, Aug. 16, the council also introduced three ordinances that will have public hearings and possibly be adopted at the Sept. 13 meeting.

