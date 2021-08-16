Suspect wanted for impersonating police officer

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey State Police, Wall Township and Brick Township Police Department’s announced that the help of the public is needed to determine the identity of a man who has been reported on two separate accounts to be impersonating a police officer.

Authorities said that a victim pulled over after a black Ford Crown Victoria activated a blue dome light behind her vehicle in Brick Township on Aug. 1 around 2 p.m. The victim was suspicious and asked for the suspect to provide identification, the man could not and ordered the women to exit the vehicle. When she refused the suspect tried to forcefully remove her from her vehicle before she was able to drive off, according to police.

The investigation linked this report to a similar account reported on Aug. 3 in Wall Township of a man in the same vehicle impersonating a police officer. The suspect is a 40 to 50 year old white male with long red hair, a beard, and tattoos on both arms according to police.

“He was last seen wearing black BDU pants, a light blue short-sleeved bloused shirt with the word ‘police’ on the front and non-descriptive patches on the arms that also said ‘police’ but no specific department. He was also wearing a duty belt and a holster with what appeared to be black handgun,” according to police.

Anyone with information should call Wall Township Police Department Detective Chris Mason 732-449-4500 ext. 1192 or Brick Township Police Department Detective Michael Bennett 732-262-1100.

