InfoAge has lecturers and historic artifacts on display for ‘WWII Weekend’

WALL TOWNSHIP — At the InfoAge Science and History Museums this weekend, two lectures were given on events prominent in the second World War as a part of the WWII Weekend. The weekend had on display artifacts from the war including remnants of the U.S.S Arizona, in addition to WWII dioramas, and commemorative posters from national archives.

These lectures included a special tribute by Cole Snedeker, a volunteer at InfoAge, to the USS Johnston, a ship that took part in the Battle of Leyte Gulf; the largest sea battle in history, according to the event flyer. As well as guest speaker and author Joseph Bilby, who spoke about his book, a recollection of historic WWII naval events that took place on the coast of New Jersey called “A History of Submarine Warfare Along the Jersey Shore.”

The event ran from 1 p.m to 5 p.m on Aug. 14 and 15 on the grounds of Camp Evans at 2201 Marconi Road in Wall.

