Allaire Village has 26th annual ‘Rolling Thunder’ car show

WALL TOWNSHIP — Allaire State Park held the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Auto Show on Sunday Aug. 15 featuring over 200 classic cars ranging from the year 1915, to the 1996. The vintage and old-time cars were voted on with the most popular car from each decade, the overall best car in show and fan favorite receiving recognition.

The car that received the Overall Best Car in Show award was a 1965 Cobra. The fan favorite was a 1935 Model A. The cars that won each decade are as follows; 1924-25 Ford Model T, 1933 Factory Five Hot Rod, 1948 Chrysler T&C Woodie, 1957 Ford, 1969 Corvette, 1971 Cuda, 1987 Buick Grand National Davenport, 1994 Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler.

“We are raising funds for our programs, maintaining our buildings, and for our volunteer education,” said Leah Wilderotter, Allaire Village Event and Media Coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.