Sidewalk vaccination clinic offers Pfizer and J&J doses

SPRING LAKE — There were only a few doses administered at the first sidewalk COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Spring Lake, but that is a good sign according to Dianne Ochse, a Registered Nurse of the Visiting Nurse Association who administered the vaccines.

The clinic was located on Morris Ave. and offered Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson doses to residents traveling through the shopping strip on Third Ave. from morning to noon on Saturday, Aug. 14

“There’s been a lot of conversation but most people have already been vaccinated,” said Ms. Ochse.

