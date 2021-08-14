St. Mary’s hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Ocean County Health Department held a vaccination clinic at St. Mary’s by the Sea Episcopal Church on Saturday, Aug. 14. Three versions of COVID-19 vaccines were offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Nearly 20 vaccines were administered by OCHD between 9 a.m and 11 a.m according to the Rev. Victoria Pretti.

“Laurie Clayton, is one of our members of vestory which is a part of our leadership committee at our church. She proposed having a vaccine clinic a few weeks ago and we all thought it was a fantastic idea since especially in light of the fact that we are surging again now with the delta-variant,” she said.

“It’s become even more vital for people to get vaccinated.”

