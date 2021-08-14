Future of former Methodist church building remains unresolved

BRADLEY BEACH — A workshop meeting held at the Bradley Beach Borough Hall on Aug. 10 reviewed possible next steps for the former United Methodist Church building at 319 LaReine Avenue.

The property was purchased by the borough last year for $1.5 million. Initially, community leaders hoped to transform the building into a community center, but after 18 months, debate continues over whether it would better serve the borough’s interests to site into four sellable lots that could be sold off.

The church was constructed in 1900 on a plot of land donated by James Bradley, the founder of Bradley Beach. Despite its need for considerable restoration, the building still reflects the town’s history. The stained glass windows depict community leaders of the time, notably Sarah JC Downs, who led the New Jersey Women’s Christian Temperance Society, and Rev. Ellwood H. Stokes, who led the Camp Meeting Association in Ocean Grove in the 1860s.

Advocates for a community center envision the former church as a home for adult education classes, performing arts activities, after-school programs, and veterans’ meetings and activities.

“The object is to save a century old building which has amazing potential; it’s phenomenal inside and lends itself to a community center,” said Bradley Beach resident Thomas J. Coan, who would like to the borough to have an architect create plans for such a conversion.

Conversely, planning board chairman William Psuik believes it would be impractical to provide the parking needed for a community center at the location. He favors subdivision of the site and sale of the lots to generate revenue for the borough.

