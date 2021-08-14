Children participate in catch-and-release style fishing derby

BRICK TOWNSHIP— Children under the age of 14 took part in the 2021 Fishing Derby held at Lake Riviera from 6 a.m to 10 a.m. Over 50 participants caught bass, pickerel, crappie, perch and bluegill in a friendly competition with prizes awarded for first, second and third place.

Christian Murphy took first first catching a one pound 15 ounce bass, Parker Murphy took second place catching a one pound pickerel and Layla Goode took third catching a six ounce bass. The winners each received a new fishing pole and together got their picture taken with Mayor John Ducey who was in attendance.

Kevin Burdge, of Brick Recreation directed the event, weighing the fish and announcing the winners.

“The fishing was good. There were a ton of fish caught, a lot of small ones… for a lot of kids this is their introduction to fishing, so it’s been good to get the kids outside,” he said.

