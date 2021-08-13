Resident urges borough to facilitate use of LSV vehicles on local roads

POINT PLEASANT — A borough resident is encouraging municipal leaders to take action when it comes to the usage of LSVs, or Low Speed Vehicles, in the municipality.

“I would like to inquire … why Point Pleasant Boro hasn’t embraced their usage as a cohort alongside neighboring towns such as Point Pleasant Beach and Bay Head,” resident Mark Duda wrote in a letter to the borough council this month.

According to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission website, an LSV is a four-wheeled vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour, but no more than 25 miles per hour on a paved surface. The commission advises LSV owners that “you may not drive LSVs on roadways with speed limits that exceed 25 mph” but adds “in limited cases, if deemed appropriate by a municipality, county or the NJDOT, LSVs may be permitted on roadways with speed limits that do not exceed 35 mph.”

“One of the main issues pertaining to Point Pleasant Boro and LSV’s are their usage on streets with a speed limit above 25 mph. Streets such as Bridge Avenue, Route 88, and Bay Avenue would be off limits to LSVs and rightfully so,” Mr. Duda wrote.

Mayor Robert Sabosik responded, “I think it is really a great idea to have the availability of this, unfortunately according to the state of New Jersey, they are only allowed on certain roads 25 miles per hour or less. We did pass this onto the chief [of police] and he is looking into this, but I believe most of the restrictions of these types of vehicles are not locally mandated but state mandated.”

