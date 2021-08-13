Point Pleasant Garden Club slates fall bus trip

POINT PLEASANT — Despite the Point Pleasant Garden Club currently being on hiatus, members are eagerly making plans for the coming year.

One item on the agenda for the fall is a bus trip to the Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library and Buckley’s Tavern in Delaware.

“I think the last time we went to Winterthur was probably 10 years ago. We try to mix it up but we do go back to certain places because they are well received,” President Heidi Riley said.

“Winterthur we have not done for awhile because it is a longer trip but we thought the idea of a luncheon and tour of the mansion and garden would be a good way to break back into traveling. We are hoping that everyone is as excited about it as we are. Historically we have done very well with them [the bus trips.]”

The trip will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a 9 a.m. departure from Crystal Point Yacht Club at 3900 River Road. Attendees will first arrive at Buckley’s Tavern in Wilmington to enjoy a three course lunch.

Following lunch, attendees will depart Buckley’s Tavern for Winterthur for a guided tour of part of the mansion and guided trolley tour of the gardens. The bus is expected to depart Winterthur at approximately 4:30 p.m. and return to Crystal Point at around 6:30 p.m. The cost of the trip, $110, includes motor coach and driver gratuity, lunch and gratuity, and the tours at Winterthur.

