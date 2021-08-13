Borough council appoints new member to vacancy

POINT PLEASANT — The newest member of the Point Pleasant Borough Council was sworn in Monday evening.

At the beginning of its meeting July 26, the governing body unanimously appointed Adam Hutchinson to fill the council seat vacated by Councilwoman Pamela Snyder last month after the New Jersey State Senate confirmed her appointment as a state Superior Court judge.

“I am honored and delighted to be part of the team. They have a long track record of success and I have some big shoes to fill, so I am going to work tirelessly to try and fill those shoes and contribute to the community and help the town continue to grow and be the best that it can be,” Mr. Hutchinson told The Ocean Star.

Mr. Hutchinson is vice president and financial adviser with Wealth Management, where he manages over $176 million in assets on behalf of 350 families. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Monmouth University. He also served on the borough zoning board of adjustment. Mr. Hutchinson was joined by his wife, his 9-year-old triplets and 5-year-old son Monday evening as he recited the oath of office.

