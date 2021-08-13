BBAC presents Shakespeare at the Beach festival

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Arts Council [BBAC] celebrated its 10th anniversary by presenting a Shakespeare at the Beach festival to the community.

The festivities took place on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue gazebo on the beachfront promenade.

The free event featured a blend of Elizabethan songs, sonnets, monologues, and scenes from plays written by William Shakespeare. The performance was dedicated in honor of late mayor Julie Schreck, who established the Bradley Beach Arts Council 10 years ago with a vision to bring the arts and culture to Bradley Beach.

