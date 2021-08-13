Annual car show returns with a wide range of classic vehicles

BRICK TOWNSHIP – The annual SummerFest Car Show returned to Brick Township on Aug. 5 with a range of muscle cars, sports cars and motorcycles for all ages to observe at Windward Beach after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“We had 100 plus cars … we were very pleased with the turnout,” Dan Santaniello, Brick Township recreation director, said.

According to Mr. Santaniello, $2,500 donated from residents at the event went to the nonprofit organization Oceans for Love. The organization focuses on helping families in Ocean County with children under the age of 21 who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“We had good spacing in between the cars, and the variety is what makes our car show unique. It’s not all classic Mustangs or something like that. We invited all classic cars, so we had cars from the early 1950s all the way up to ones that are on the line for 2021,” he said.

“It was cool for the kids, it’s educational to see how cars were built back then. We had a line of Chevys that spanned over the course of seven years, so each year you get to see the different headlight styles and all of that.”

On Aug. 6, the Friday night after the car show, the SummerFest series featured a drive-in Movie Night and camp out where kids and their families could enjoy a movie and stay overnight. This event sold out according to Mr. Santaniello.

“The people that went seemed to enjoy it. We are one of the only municipalities that rent a 65-foot screen,” he said.

Coming up in August, the last event in the SummerFest series will feature Super Trans Am on Thursday, Aug. 26. In addition, three more drive-in movies will take place on Friday nights in August and in September Kite Fest returns.

“We used to have this Kite Fest, but we really vamped it up this year. We brought in a professional kite lady who will have tricks and kites that are humongous … It’s going to be a fun event. That’s going to be on Sept. 12, which is a Sunday, with a rain date for the following Saturday, the 18th. It’s going to be held at Brick Beach lll.”

