BELMAR — A memorial meant to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19 has a new home at Allaire Community Farm.

The memorial, which was constructed out of seashells in the shape of a heart and filled in by stones containing the names of those who died from COVID-19, once stretched across a portion of the Belmar beachfront, but was removed, placed in shadow boxes and put in storage.Its founder, Rima Samman, said she has found a permanent home for the memorial that was started after the death of her brother, Rami.

On Saturday, Ms. Samman and volunteers started the emotional move from storage to the farm, located at 1923 Baileys Corner Road in Wall Township.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was almost like we were taking these people and we were finally putting them to rest,” Ms. Samman said. “It was very bittersweet.”

Once they arrived on the farm, volunteers unloaded the shadowboxes and placed them inside a building at the farm, shielded from the elements.

Eleven hearts made the journey — heart 12 was condensed into heart 11 as there were many large sized stones that were replaced with smaller ones.

The hearts will stay put as volunteers prepare a special garden for the memorial. On Sept. 17 at 6 p.m., there will be a grand opening to display the garden and the hearts

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/