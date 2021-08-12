Marijuana prospects dimmed, but not extinguished in Belmar

BELMAR —While the borough council has adopted an ordinance that would keep recreational marijuana shops from opening, it has left the door open for medical dispensaries.

Ordinance 2021-20 was approved, 2-1, on Aug. 3 with Mayor Mark Walsifer and Councilman Tom Carvelli voting in the minority. Afterward, during the public comment section of the meeting, the mayor said that he would be open to hearing proposals for a medical dispensary, which could still be allowed under the ordinance.

During the public hearing, resident Maria Rondinaro asked members of the borough council to state their views on medical marijuana.

“We talked about it in great length,” Mayor Walsifer said. “If there was a company that came in that was well known or someone who was well known — like a pharmacy, like Walgreens — and they were going to take on the medical use, something like that we would allow.”

Councilman Tom Brennan voted against the ordinance, explaining that it runs counter to the results of a November 2020 referendum that favored legalization of recreational marijuana.

“That is my main reason … the election said that people want it and I think we have to honor their wishes,” Mr. Brennan said.

The “New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act” legalized use of small amounts of marjiuana for recreational uses and established a comprehensive regulatory and licensing scheme for commercial recreational cannabis operations. The measure was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February.

