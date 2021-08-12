Borough council extends outdoor dining approvals through Dec. 31

BAY HEAD — The borough has extended extend Bay Head’s temporary outdoor dining regulations through Dec. 31 of this year.

Due to restrictions imposed by the state during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local governing body last year allowed eating establishments in Bay Head to expand their footprint temporarily to outdoor areas, both within their property and on sidewalks or streets, if they followed certain permit procedures set by the borough.

Mayor William Curtis told The Ocean Star, “We want to give them an opportunity to recoup some of the losses they incurred during the shutdown by extending the permission to maintain their outdoor seating without going to the planning board.”

Mayor Curtis spoke about the significance of the extension at Aug. 2 borough council meeting, where it was unanimously approved.

“This was to assist them [restaurants] because they were severely compromised when the governor shut down the businesses. It affected the restaurants, in particular, because they never did open up inside dining [until] this year around Memorial Day,” he said.

Councilwoman Diane Cornell stated, “I think this is great for the restaurants. I think it will be very helpful going forward, and good for businesses to have that opportunity.”

Several eateries in the borough that already had outdoor seating prior to the pandemic, had additional space approved.

