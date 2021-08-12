Bay Head Elementary school plans compliance with mask mandate

BAY HEAD — When Bay Head Elementary School welcomes students back on Sept. 7, face masks will be required indoors as the 2021-22 school year begins.

On Friday Aug. 6 Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order 251 which requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while inside school facilities. The mandate was put into effect Monday as a response to the high transmissibility rate of the rampant COVID-19 delta variant.

Speaking from Memorial Elementary School in East Brunswick on Aug. 6 Gov. Murphy explained, “This is a simple step that each of us can take, kids and adults, that meaningfully pushes back against the transmission of this virus and especially against this variant.”

At Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, BOE president, Shannon Curtis stated, “We are following the law in Bay Head Schools. We are going with the cohort model, masks are required indoors regardless of vaccination status. We will be compiling some information, as it comes out to better inform parents and children.”

An updated restart recovery plan for the Fall of 2021 can be found on the Bay Head Elementary website homepage.

“The students in the upper wing will be switching classes, and students in grades K-8 will also be switching for specials. We are moving forward with aftercare, school clubs and band. Assemblies will still be held, but will be modified. Field trips are still on, as well as the seventh and eighth grade trips,” said Ms. Curtis.

