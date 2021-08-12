Affordable-housing plan OK’d in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — A new, 152-unit apartment complex for those age 55 and over has been approved by the Wall Planning Board, a project meant to help bring the township in line with its state-mandated affordable-housing obligations.

Planned for the corner of Route 34 and Holly Boulevard, the structure, approved by unanimous consent of the board, would provide very low, low and moderately priced apartment units to renters who met the state’s income requirements.

The project’s applicant is Heritage Village at Wall LLC, which is owned by Community Investment Strategies Inc, located in Lawrenceville.

“In this community that we are proposing, we do have a mix of very low, low and moderate-income [units],” Barbara Schoor, vice president of Community Investment Strategies said at the board meeting on Monday night. While 152 units are proposed, 151 will be for residents and one will be for an onsite property manager. Rent for the units can be anywhere from $345 to $1,346, and the building will have a mix of one-and two-bedroom units. There are no market-rate units.

No more than half the units can be moderately priced, and no less than half can be low priced. Of the low-priced units, 13 units must be very low cost, Ms. Schoor said.

