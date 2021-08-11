Richard Arnon Mathews

By
Jack Slocum
-
44 views

Richard “Dick” Arnon Mathews, 89, of Wall Township, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021. The deceased was born on July 16, 1932, in New York City, son of the late Gustave Xavier Mathews, Jr. formerly of West Nyack, NY, and the late Susanne Harter Mathews, formerly of Ilion, NY. He was a grandson of Gustave

