Karen Louise Clinch

By
Jack Slocum
-
75 views

Karen Louise Clinch, 73, native of Point Pleasant Beach, resides currently in Brielle, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at her home. Graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School, Ocean County College, Georgian Court College and Masters from Westminster Choir College, Princeton University.

Karen was the church organist at Osbornville Baptist

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.