Big Sea Day celebration features fun on the beach in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — The borough’s annual Big Sea Day celebration took place on Saturday, Aug. 7 and included a wide array of activities for residents and visitors of all ages.

The events included a surf competition sponsored by the Manasquan High School surf team parents group and the competition was held at Inlet Beach on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8.

Big Sea Day included a marine animal display presented by New Logic Marine Science Camp, which included seahorses and a sea sponge that were all caught in Manasquan and were released at the end of the day.

Paul Signore, lead scientist at New Logic Marine Science Camp said, “We’ve gotten tons of interest from different families coming over with their children who were here for other activities, so it’s worked out real well for us.”

Kaleigh Hourahan, lead scientist at New Logic Marine Science Camp on lessons that have and can be learned at New Logic Marine Science Camp, “We have lessons on tsunami’s, hermit crabs, mantis shrimp, narwhals, whale sharks and we have a ton.”

The Manasquan Improvement Association sponsored a children’s tattoos stand at Main Beach.

The fifth annual Beach Smash wiffleball tournament was held as well to benefit Manasquan Recreation and was held at Riddle Way Beach and Main Beach and was sponosred by South Shore Sign Company.

The Manasquan Tourism Commission held a sand castle contest at Riddle Way Beach prior to the wiffleball tournament.

