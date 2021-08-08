Duck Derby supports activities at Bay Head Elementary School

BAY HEAD — Centennial Park was quacking as children, parents, and most importantly, rubber ducks, enjoyed the summer weather. The 2021 Bay Head Duck Derby, hosted by The Coastal Cottage, donated all proceeds to Bay Head Elementary for the start of the school year.

Participants were invited to purchase a rubber duck, either weighted or unweighted, in advance, and then pick it up and choose it’s number on the day of the event. Then, the ducks were gathered into a bin and dumped into the water for the race to begin!

The event gathered approximately 50 people to cheer on the rubber ducks, who battled their way against windy conditions and a strong current to the finish line. The ducks were aided to the finish line with the help of rope and pool noodles to keep them on course.

“We do our best to corral the ducks, if the current and the wind is too difficult the ducks end up all over the place,” said The Coastal Cottage owner, Allison Feehan.

Ms. Feehan recruited the help of her two children, and one of their friends, to guide the ducks via canoe and paddle board to the finish line.

“My favorite part is when the ducks get ready to cross the finish line, everybody gets really excited to cheer their duck on,” said Ms. Feehan.

At the end of the race, three ducks rose to the challenge to earn first, second and third place, and earn a prize of a gift card to The Coastal Cottage.

A mother of Bay Head Elementary graduates herself, Ms. Feehan was honored to give back to the school in any way she could. The same could be said for the rest of the community, given how much support the duck derby garnered.

“Everyone was really excited to get out and support the schools,” said Ms. Feehan.

