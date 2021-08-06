Street Crime Unit announces several drug arrests

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Street Crime Unit announced several arrests from July including charges of drug possession of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle violations.

SCU detectives arrested both passenger Crysta Rella, 36, of Brick, who was charged with littering and disorderly conduct, and driver Robert Trella Jr., 46, of Toms River, who was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia, failure to turn over CDS, hindering apprehension, obstruction and criminal mischief, according to Brick Township Public Information Officer Sgt. James Kelly.

The arrests took place on July 14 at 8:15 p.m. after detectives saw and subsequently pulled over a blue Honda in the Wawa parking lot on Drum Point Road after several traffic violations were observed. Because of suspected drug possession, K9 officers were called to the scene.

“During the investigation detectives observed Robert put something into his mouth. Believing Robert was attempting to destroy evidence, officers began to place Robert under arrest and retrieve the evidence. Robert attempted to fight officers off but was eventually handcuffed and the evidence retrieved. The small package appeared to contain methamphetamine,” stated Sgt. Kelly.

In addition, Mr. Trella Jr. received summonses for motor vehicle violations, including possession of a CDS in a motor vehicle. Both Ms. Rella and Mr. Trella were released on summonses, according to the police report.



SCU detectives identified Clifton Tancemore, 38, of Brick, after a motor vehicle stop on Brick Boulevard and York Town Plaza on July 19. Mr. Tancemore, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Lavallette for $200, was sitting passenger side in the vehicle and was detained by Brick Township police. He later posted bail and was released, according to the police report.

Surveillance of the Pleasure Zone parking lot led SCU detectives to find suspicious activity, leading them to stop a vehicle with fictitious license plates, police said. The driver, Omar Aragon-Mendoza, 44, of Lakewood, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Thursday, July 22 after cocaine was found at the scene, according to the police report.

He also was charged with possession of CDS and paraphernalia, and traffic summonses for reckless driving, careless driving, refusal to submit to a breath test, failure to maintain lane, speeding, failure to provide a driver’s license, failure to provide insurance and registration, fictitious license plates, not wearing a seatbelt, uninsured motorist, improper passing, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

“Aragon-Mendoza was processed and lodged in the Ocean County Jail,” stated Sgt. Kelly.

After a two-week narcotics related investigation, Dajon Reid, 30, of Brick Township, was charged with distributing CDS, and possession of CDS and paraphernalia.

Detectives seized an undisclosed amount of cash from the suspect on Friday, July 23, that is believed to be proceeds from disturbing heroin, police said. Mr. Reid is currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail, according to police.

