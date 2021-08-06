Murphy announces K-12 mask mandate in NJ schools, citing rise in COVID variant

EAST BRUNSWICK — New Jersey students in grade K through 12 will have to start school wearing face masks under a state mandate announced Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy, who cited the “rampant” spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Speaking from Memorial Middle School in East Brunswick, the governor said, “All students educators staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside a school building regardless of vaccination status for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.”

The new executive order, effective Monday, Aug. 9 mandates masking “in the indoor premises of all public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings, with limited exceptions,” including individual medical conditions, excessive heat, activities such as physical education and music, as well as lunch periods.

“We understand that students learn best in a classroom setting and remain committed to having our schools open for full-time, in-person instruction this fall,” Gov. Murphy said.

The decision is expected to be greeted by objections from some parent groups, and also become an issue in the Democratic governor’s race for reelection this year against Republican opponent, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who has argued that masking should be an individual decision determined by parents.

A large crowd of sign-carrying anti-mask protestors gathered outside the East Brunswick school Friday, in anticipation of the governor’s announcement.

Gov. Murphy referenced the controversial nature of the decision, in his comments.

“While this announcement gives us no pleasure. I know that by taking this precaution we can keep our schools open while also keeping our children safe,” he said. “We will continue to closely monitor the science and data and will lift this mandate when we can do so safely. I urge those who are eligible for vaccination but have yet to be vaccinated to act and help move our state in the right direction.”

He added: “As soon as conditions allow … we will lift this requirement again. This is not permanent.”

Vaccinating students over the age of 12 — and younger when once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] and federal Food and Drug Agency authorize it — is the fasted way to lift the mask mandate, the governor said.

Of the 10,584,547 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in New Jersey, only three percent have gone to those between the ages of 12 to 15, and two percent to those ages 16 and 17.

Dr. Jeanne Craft, president of the New Jersey chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joined Gov. Murphy in East Brunswick, and noted that the most recent CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance recommends face masks for school-aged children. She said that seven New Jersey children have died due to COVID-19.

“That may sound small, but that means there are seven families who will not see their children grow up, and that is huge to me,” Dr. Craft said.

Also present was Marie Blistan, president of the New Jersey Education Association, who also welcomed the governor’s announcement.

“By taking the action today, for requiring masking, [the governor] has removed the uncertainty for many about the upcoming school year,” she said. “This action absolutely ensures a safer and more successful school year by still allowing us to fight this virus.”

New Jersey officials Friday announced 1,249 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 913,845. Recent CDC data shows that the number of Garden State counties considered areas of high transmissibility had doubled in a week. Along with Monmouth and Cape May counties, Burlington and Cumberland counties now have weekly COVID-19 cases greater than 100 per 100,000 residents.

Monmouth County, according to CDC data, has 151.75 weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

