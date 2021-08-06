COVID-19 vaccination clinic held in Spring Lake Heights

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Elementary School on Route 71 was the site of a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, open to the public, on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“It went very, very well. We had 38 people registered and we actually had 38 vaccinated,” said Peg Huie, who is a vulnerable population outreach coordinator [VPOC] for the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission No. 1, which sponsored the clinic. Those who got the shot were a mix of students and adults, including senior citizens, Ms. Huie said.

“It was very well received and the school district was very accommodating to work with us to get as many people vaccinated as we can, with this delta variant going so crazy,” she added.

The clinic was held in conjunction with the Spring Lake Heights, W. Mountz, Brielle and Sea Girt elementary schools, as well as Walgreens pharmacy.

The clinic administered first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to vaccinate those age 12 and older. The second dose for those who attended last week’s clinic is scheduled for Aug. 25.

The regional health clinic had contacted all school superintendents in the towns that it covers, enquiring about holding vaccination clinics at schools this summer prior to the opening of schools in September.

Stephen LaValva, Spring Lake school superintendent, said his district and those in Brielle, Sea Girt and Spring Lake Heights agreed to join together to hold a single clinic.

“The regional commission has been very proactive in seeking to help the residents of Monmouth County in any way they can. They were our partners all last year in helping to guide us through the pandemic and the situations that arose.

“When they contacted all of us and asked if any of us were interested in having a clinic, I guess each of us know that as an independent district we might not get full participation, but by joining forces with the regional health commission, we could.”

“Certainly, we advocated for getting the word out and the opportunity for parents to take advantage of it if they so desired,” Mr. LaValva said. “I think it’s important for parents to be given the option to have the resources available as quickly as possible.”

The regional health commission also has scheduled a free vaccination clinic at St. Mark’s Church in Sea Girt from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, and more later this month in Tinton Falls, Colts Neck and Fair Haven.

“We’re really trying to get ourselves out there. Anybody that wants to get vaccinated, we’re here to help,” Ms. Huie said.

With new COVID-19 cases spiking in New Jersey, the state’s health commissioner is encouraging parents of children age 12 and older to get them vaccinated before they go back to school in September.

“The best thing parents could do to protect the health of their children is to vaccinate them against this virus,” Judith Persichilli, the New Jersey Department of Health commissioner, said recently.

“Getting their children vaccinated allows them to safely return to schools, to the sports that they enjoy and other activities that they missed out on over the past year.”

