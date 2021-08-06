FREEHOLD — Monmouth County Commissioners plan to partner with shore towns, including Belmar and Manasquan, to offer vaccinations, as the county sees an “uptick” in new cases of COVID-19.

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone made the announcement on Thursday, stating, “We will be collaborating with a lot of our shore town partners — Belmar, Long Branch, Manasquan and Asbury Park — to offer vaccines for those who wish to receive them in their communities.”

On Monday, the CDC listed Monmouth County as one of two counties in the state with high COVID-19 transmission. On Monday, the medical agency reported that the county had more than 130 new weekly cases of the virus for every 100,000 residents. The only other county to have more than 100 weekly cases per 100,000 residents was Cape May County.

Mr. Arnone said he believed the numbers sowing the increasing numbers are driven by summer tourists expanding the county’s population.

“Our population here in Monmouth County has increased dramatically since Memorial Day,” he said, noting that the county’s year-round population of about 630,000 swells during the summer.

“If you just go by the traffic patterns and what we have over the weekend, that increases dramatically,” Mr. Arnone said.”

While case numbers are increasing, the director said that Monmouth County is “one of the highest vaccinated counties in the state,” with half of its municipalities at vaccination rates of 70 percent and every municipality having at least half of their residents vaccinated.

So far, the county itself has administered 84,000 vaccines, the commissioner director said. The county has a vaccination site on the campus of Brookedale Community College.

However, the county administration, which is controlled by Republicans, is drawing a distinction from Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, in its messaging on COVID vaccinations.

“The county is not here to tell people what they should be doing,” Mr. Arnone said. “We just want people to be given the choice of what they want to do. We are not going to be out there telling people that they need to be vaccinated or they shouldn’t get vaccinated. We will give them the choice to do what they want to do.”

