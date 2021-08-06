Civil War Encampment to replicate NJ union infantry

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Civil War Encampment presentation sponsored by the Brick Historical Society will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Havens Homestead.

The free event will feature live weapon demonstrations and drill demonstrations throughout the day. Soldiers will fire muskets and march to immerse visitors of the museum in the mid-19th century historical context of the American Civil War.

Jim Heine, a resident of Brick and President of the 61st New York Volunteer Regiment, said the event is designed to educate visitors about the lives of Union soldiers during the war.

“There will be an authentic Union Army camp and we encourage all visitors to walk through and engage the soldiers present and learn about their daily living conditions,” said Mr. Heine, who plans to participate as a First Sergeant.

“This weekend we represent the 14th and 28th NJ Volunteer Infantry Regiments where most Brick volunteers served,” he said.

He noted that at the start of the Civil War, Brick Township also encompassed Point Pleasant Borough, Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head, Mantoloking and Lakewood, and provided 71 enlistees in response to President Abraham Lincoln’s call for volunteers to support the Union cause.

“Quotas were quickly filled throughout New Jersey,” Mr. Heine said.

The camp will be open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m on Saturday and from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The museum will be open during the event for visitors to pass through freely.

“This is history as close to home as you can get,” Mr. Heine said. “It’s our local and national history and I encourage the general public to come out and experience just a little bit of what these men experienced.”

