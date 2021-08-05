Ben’s League Reunion baseball game set for Saturday

SPRING LAKE — The 10th annual Ben’s League Reunion baseball game, in honor of former resident Ben Dineen, is set for this weekend after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game on Saturday, Aug. 7 will be played at the H.W. Mountz baseball field at 11 a.m.

“We weren’t able to have it last year for obvious reasons, so we’re excited to get back into it this Saturday,” Patrick Ryan, who organizes the event each year, said.

Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. According to Mr. Ryan, there are typically 30 to 40 players who come out for the event.

“It’s pretty neat. A lot of friendships have been created because of this over the years and it’s gotten to the point where a lot of people come back,” he said. “We’re excited to get back this year and see some people we haven’t seen in a while.”

What started out as the Morning League became known by many as Ben’s League for the 54 years that Mr. Dineen ran the league.

“Ben just kept it going so kids could play all summer long,” Mr. Ryan said, adding that the league ended in 2004. In 2011, Mr. Ryan organized the Ben’s League Reunion to honor Mr. Dineen who died that year.

Mr. Ryan, who makes the drive up to Spring Lake from North Carolina, said he is looking forward to the event, which is an important tradition for those involved. His father, Frank Ryan, who is one of the founding members of the Morning League will also play in the reunion game at 84 years old.

