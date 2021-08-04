BY LAUREN DOHERTY

NIGHT & DAY MAGAZINE

Whether you stick to a classic cup of vanilla ice cream or are adventurous enough to try three-pound cookie milkshakes, Jersey Shore ice cream parlors have a treat for you. In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, the team at Night & Day has compiled a list of the must-hit ice cream shops in Monmouth and Ocean County. So, next time you’re embracing the summer heat and in the mood for a cool treat, try one of these exquisite ice cream locations.



FAMILY-OWNED FAVORITES

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the summer sun by stopping at one of the Jersey Shore’s long-running, family-owned ice cream parlors for your favorite sweet treat.

Hoffman’s Ice Cream and Yogurt has been encouraging customers to “Take Home the Very Best” since 1976 in its original location at 800 Richmond Ave. in Point Pleasant Beach.

The shop originally started out as one of the first Carvel Ice Cream stores in New Jersey in 1955, but when the franchise expired in 1976, Hoffman’s Ice Cream and Yogurt was born and the rest is ice cream history.

Fan-favorite flavors include Jersey Monkey, Cookie Monster, and S’mores. This delicious ice cream can also be found at Hoffman’s two other locations: 569 Church St. in Spring Lake Heights, and 44 Ocean Blvd. North in Long Branch. Check out their social media posts on Facebook and Instagram for updates on new flavors and treats.

Want Hoffman’s to come to you? Hoffman’s ice cream truck, better known as “Chillie Willie,” can be rented for all special occasions. Bring the Hoffman’s experience right to your event for easy access to high-quality homemade ice cream. Or, place an order for ice cream to be shipped right to your front door!

Sundaes The Ice Cream Place is another family-owned and operated ice cream shop that’s original Point Pleasant location started out as a Carvel. Sundaes first opened its doors in 1986 and has since grown into a Jersey Shore destination.

Sundaes believes in friendly, old-fashioned service with quality products to provide the best ice cream experience. Visit Sundaes at any of its four locations: 3217 Route 88 location in Point Pleasant, 24 Atlantic City Blvd. in Toms River, 2211 Route 35 in Manasquan, or 1059 Route 34 in Aberdeen.

Strollo’s Lighthouse was once known as Tony Strollo’s Bus, a 1930s boardwalk staple that served lemon Italian ice. With a family recipe straight from Italy, Strollo’s Lighthouse discovered how to stream Italian ice directly out of soft-serve ice cream machines. Soon, new flavors like orange, cherry and chocolate emerged and the title of best Italian ice was given to the Strollo family.

Today you can find this homemade Italian ice hotspot at West End, 250 Ocean Ave. North, in Long Branch; 69 Brighton Ave., in Long Branch; 64 North Bridge Ave., in Red Bank; 83 Leonardville Road, Belford; 101 Ocean Ave. in Point Pleasant Beach: and inside Monmouth Park at 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport. Try the homemade Italian ice with which Strollo’s originated or choose from one of the many ice cream flavors, shakes and hurricanes.

ORGANIC & VEGAN

Cookman Creamery, 711 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, specializes in hand-crafted, small-batch ice cream and offers a diverse menu for all dietary needs. Whether your dessert choice needs to be vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free or traditional, there is a scoop that’s perfect for you. You choose the scoop — they provide the cone.

In addition to their ice cream selections, they also craft homemade ice cream pies, cakes and cookies. Cookman Creamery was listed as a top 10 finalist by Pete Genovese with NJ.com. Orders can be placed online for pickup or delivery through UberEats.

Gracie and the Dudes Ice Cream & Italian Ice serves premium homemade ice cream made with no artificial colors or flavors and no high-fructose corn syrup. Gracie and the Dudes was created for children who deserve a healthier option when eating a sweet treat.

Gracie and the Dudes scaled back to one location at 1062 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright, in an effort to be more present in their stores, have a little more family time and have more time to spend with their customers. Enjoy a cone, sundae, milkshake, Italian ice, ice cream cake or more.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Norton’s Main Scoop, 140B Main St., Manasquan, first opened in 2018 and is an ice cream dream come true for owners and Mansquan residents Kim and Michael Norton. The shop serves delicious homemade ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes and more.

Courtney’s Ice Cream Shoppe, 526 Main St., Avon-by-the-Sea, offers hard ice cream, vegan ice cream, Italian ice, milkshakes, pies, waffles and more. Stop in for a quick grab-and-go snack or relax for a while while you enjoy your treat. Some fabulous flavors include Death By Chocolate, Holy Cannoli and Vanilla Peanut Butter.

Del Ponte’s Creamery & Cafe, 602 Main St., Bradley Beach, specializes in homemade gelato and sorbets, specialty coffee and a variety of desserts that you can customize to your liking. Stop by and try one of their specialty gelato flavors like Snack Attack, which is pretzel-flavor gelato with caramel drizzle, peanuts, snickers and chocolate covered pretzels.

Jersey Freeze, 120 Manalapan Ave. in Freehold, has been encouraging customers to “Come taste the best” since 1952. But there’s more to the menu than just gourmet frozen treats – stop in for a burger, salad, steak sandwich and more for a pre-ice cream dinner. Or, take home the dessert! Homemade ice cream cakes and packaged ice cream novelties such as ice cream cupcakes and sandwiches, homemade chipwiches, ice cream pies, and more are also available. Just last year, a second location was opened at Bell Works in Holmdel.

Day’s Ice Cream, 48 Pitman Ave. in Ocean Grove, has been serving the Jersey shore for over 138 years and is Ocean Grove’s oldest continuously operating business. Take a step back in time and indulge in the selection of hard and soft-serve ice cream, specialty sundaes, milkshakes and floats, Italian ice, frozen yogurt and dairy-free and vegan options.

Shivers Ice Cream, [Aldrich Plaza] 4037 Route 9 North, in Howell, has over 30 years of experience serving ice cream, Italian ice, shakes, and ice cream cakes to loyal customers. All ice cream is made on the premises at this family-owned and operated business. No matter what your ice cream preference, everyone can satisfy their desert dreams with over 30 flavors and an array of toppings at Shivers.

Ice Cream on 9, 2300 Route 9 South, in Howell, may have more flavors than you can fathom. An ice cream haven and heaven for even the biggest sweet tooth, the shop offers over 165 homemade flavors, including 32 sugar-free flavors and 25 Italian ices flavors. Be prepared to try some of their homemade cakes and novelties too!

The Sundae Times Ice Cream Parlor, 17 Atlantic Ave., Spring Lake, is “not your typical ice cream parlor.” The unique building was originally a home, destroyed in a fire, then a pharmacy, and finally an ice cream shop. In the 1980s local teachers named and operated the parlour, naming it after local newspapers. The Sundae Times offers customers delectable hard ice cream flavors with an inviting ambiance. Be sure to check out flavors like Hotel Black Bottom Pie, Milky Way and Midnight Cookies ‘N Cream.

Surfside Frozen Custard, 500 Washington Blvd., Sea Girt, serves award-winning frozen custard that is locally sourced and crafted with love and, not to mention, made fresh each day. The shop offers several flavors like Salted Caramel, Coffee Almond Crunch and more as well as plenty of toppings. Flavors are subject to change due to the commitment to making the custard fresh each day, and daily flavors are written on the big white board next to the ordering window. A seasonal favorite, make sure to get your Surfside Frozen Custard fix during the summer months.

Belle’s Ice Cream, 300 Morris Ave, Spring Lake, is located in the heart of beautiful downtown Spring Lake, and with an easy walk-up window, is the perfect summer day treat for everyone. The shop offers a plethora of premium ice cream flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie, Elvis and Fly Fishing Fudge to satisfy every sweet tooth. Try out one of their many dairy-free, vegan and plant-based options, as well.

Beach Plum Ice Cream Parlor, 420 Main St., Bradley Beach, serves up 40 flavors of ice cream, ice cream cakes, milk shakes, soda floats, flying saucers, banana splits, soft serve, vegan ice cream, kosher ice cream and dog treats. Indulge in delicious ice cream flavors like Reese’s, Strawberry Cheesecake and Chocolate Brownie.

Cone Zone, 2040 Route 33, in Neptune City, has been offering customers award-winning ice cream, frozen cakes, treats and novelties since 1993. Everything the shop has to offer is made fresh daily on the premises. Cone Zone has a variety of 32 hard ice creams, over 25 delicious toppings, and treats for your doggie pals as well. Check out Cone Zone’s impressive cake designs on their Facebook to see some excellent ice cream cake decorating skills!

At Igloo Italian Ice & Ice Cream, 2005 Route 35, Oakhurst, “a new ice age has arrived.” Be sure to try what is famed as the “best Italian ice ever,” and don’t hesitate to indulge in sweet treats like the Italian ice bowl or mini-chocolate chip cookies. Igloo rotates 40 different ice cream flavors and 25 toppings, for unlimited choices by customers! There are also options available for diabetics, dieters, lactose intolerant customers, and, of course, ice cream fanatics.

Stop by Niki Maccanico’s Homemade Ice Cream, 1301 Main St., Belmar, to try a plethora of delicious homemade flavors. Decorated for an old-fashioned parlor feel, this ice cream parlor will transport you back into dessert heaven as you indulge in a sweet treat.

Scoops The Ice Creamery, 1803 Route 35, Oakhurst, is easily accessible, right on Route 35. Make sure to bring cash as credit and debit cards are not accepted for payment. Your mouth will water at the new, delicious sundae pies and wide array of hard and soft ice cream flavors.

The Ice Cream Shoppe, 43 Route 35 North and Third Avenue, Neptune City, is a mom n’ pop shoppe that you don’t want to miss out on. Try homemade ice cream offered in a variety of flavors and sizes, a specialty sundae, or waffle cones and bowls made fresh daily, The Ice Cream Shoppe prides itself on serving customers the very highest quality products and service around.

Jef-Freeze Ice Cream Parlor located inside the Allenwood General Store, 3208 Allenwood-Lakewood Road, Wall Township, serves up malts, shakes, sundaes, cups/cones and egg creams. Customers can also make their own ice cream pie by choosing ice cream flavors and toppings for an unbeatable summer dessert.

OCEAN COUNTY

Summer Sweets: Ice Cream and Sweet Shoppe, 3071 Route 35 North, Lavallette, serves up sweets at the Shore all summer long. With a great array of flavors, be sure to try Chocolate Chip Cookie, Rich And Famous, Lemon Bar and Cinnabon. Ice cream cakes, pies, parfaits and frozen bananas are also available. Don’t feel like waiting in line? No problem! Order online for easy pickup or delivery.

Point Creamery scoops homemade premium ice cream with over 40 great flavors to choose from at 3014 Route 88, Point Pleasant. Eight vegan flavors are available and you can’t go wrong with favorites like Waffle Cone Explosion, Cookie Trifecta, or Chocolate Covered Pretzel.

Iceberg Ice Cream, 403 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, is a highly awarded Jersey Shore ice cream destination. A family-owned business, Iceberg also features an arcade, an excellent party venue! Be sure to indulge in one of the many delicious flavors or hard serve, soft serve, italian ice, sherbet, or even a mouthwatering ice cream cake.

Rich’s Ice Cream has been family-owned since 1955 and uses their original family recipes with top quality ingredients to produce the finest ice cream. With aims to enrich the communities in which we live and work, and to leave the world just a little bit “sweeter,” customers are supporting a hardworking, family-owned business. With two locations, 1801 Route 37 East, Toms River, and 344 Route 9, Lanoka Harbor, Rich’s proves that sometimes two is better than one. From famous flurries to custom cakes to Richie bars, there is plenty to choose from.

Kohr’s Frozen Custard has been a Jersey Shore staple since 1923. From the signature orange creme and vanilla swirl to hand-dipped favorites, cookies, cupcakes and cake pops, Kohr’s tempts tastebuds with custard, ice cream and treats alike. For those who spend their summer months on the boardwalk, check out one of Kohr’s oceanside locations along the Seaside Park Boardwalk, Seaside Heights Boardwalk, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach or at 507 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette.

Yellow Brick Road offers over 40 flavor choices of soft and hard ice creams, yogurts and Italian ice, and has been family-owned and operated since 1995. Stop by one of the two locations at 1857 Hooper Ave., Toms River, or 754 Mantoloking Road, in Brick, for delicious frozen treats. If you’re in a rush, try a treat from their grab-and-go cases full of ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, brownie pizzas, and other novelty desserts.

Mrs. Walker’s Famous Homemade Ice Cream offers customers high-quality products and is home to the slogan, “Where we love to treat you sweet!” Mrs. Walker’s serves up serious sundaes, specialty cakes and what seems like endless dessert options. They offer over 40 flavors and over 40 toppings for guests to choose from. Step inside any of their three locations found at 132 South Main St., Forked River; 908 Fischer Blvd., Toms River; and 22 Union Ave., Lakehurst.

SCOOPS & SONGS

What’s better than ice cream and a show? Stop by these special ice cream shops to enjoy some entertainment as you eat your frozen treat.

The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe, located at 2305 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, is a vaudeville-style nightly Broadway cabaret, which is now in season 19. Performers maneuver around the shop, singing to individual guests and incorporating them into the production.

Show reservations are now available online, and don’t hesitate to check out their special Disney Sing-A-Long or Ice Cream Musical performances.

Order from a menu including shakes, floats, sundaes and a la mode selections for a scrumptious summer treat. You may have to get up and shake to get your ice cream shake or sing a song about mint-chocolate ice cream for your treat!

The Surflight Theatre brings The Show Place Ice Cream Parlour to Beach Haven at 200 Centre St. for ice cream and an evening of cabaret. The parlor is open 7 days a week and seats Sunday to Thursday at 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. There is an additional 10 p.m. seating time on Friday and Saturday nights. One-third of the parlor is reserved for walk-ups each seating.

The Show Place Ice Cream Parlour is in an outside tented parlor full of theatrically themed ice cream concoctions and “waitri” singing and dancing. With names like The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, and The Phantom Of The Opera, this is the spot for any musical theater fan.

NOVELTY ICE CREAM

Coney Waffle has been serving up creations to feed an army, like The Freak Shake, at the Belmar location at 803 Ocean Ave. The menu offers cannoli waffles, floats, shakes, ice cream, ice cream cakes and, of course, the namesake Coney Waffle. Coney Waffle & Ice Cream serves up quality ingredients and offers guests vegan and sorbet options as well.

Coney Waffle satisfies sweet tooth after sweet tooth at the following locations: the Asbury Park Boardwalk, 800 Ocean Ave., Pier Village at 24 Centennial Drive, Long Branch, and 13 Broad St., Red Bank. Online ordering, along with in-store ordering, is available at each location.

Lexylicious began in April 2015 when then 17-year-old Lexi began making fruity pebble ice cream sandwiches from home. Their popularity spurred Lexylicious to attend its first festival with a tiny tent, then an ice cream trailer and by the end of that first season, an official truck. After two ice cream trucks and the replacement of the original trailer with an ice cream cart in 2017, the summer of 2018 brought the first Lexylicious store location to Point Pleasant Beach.

Head to the store location at 512 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach for the freshest scoop-to-order ice cream sandwiches in New Jersey. All of their products are handmade with the highest quality ingredients. Ice cream trucks can also be the perfect addition to any event to serve up their most popular cookie and ice cream flavors.

Peaches & Cream is New Jersey’s premier ice cream truck based out of Wall Township. Now in its 15th season, the truck serves American classics like Blue Bunny Ice Cream, Deconna Ice Cream, Dolly Madison Ice Cream, Rich’s Ice Cream and Rosati’s Italian Ices to the greater Monmouth and Ocean County areas.

Peaches & Cream specializes in enhancing your party, event, community fair or organization’s social gathering with fantastic customer service and only the best ice cream novelties and products. Truck rental is available for birthday parties, corporate events, weddings, picnics, and more.

Dairy Queen, 931 Fischer Blvd., Toms River is an American ice cream classic that has brought its tasty treats to the Jersey Shore. Try their famous blizzards, shakes, hard and soft ice cream, ice cream cakes and more all year round. Stop into the Manasquan location at 97 Atlantic Ave., which is also serving frozen favorites all year round, or the Belmar location at 827 12th Ave. Dairy Queen offers locations all over the state that are scooping your favorites and some even offer a full food menu with burgers, chicken fingers, fries and more.