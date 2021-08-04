Take A Bite Of The Jersey Shore

LEGGETT’S

217 First Ave., Manasquan

732-223-3951

www.leggetts.us

Tuesday night is pizza night at Leggett’s with a large pie and pitcher at a special price from noon to midnight!

BING’S BEACH HOUSE DELI

222 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea

732-988-6746

Bingsbeachhousedeli.com

We stack ‘em high at Bing’s, like this pork roll (award-winning), bacon, sausage, egg and cheese. What a way to start the day!

MARIGOLD MARKET & CAFÉ

2003 Route 71,

Spring Lake Heights

732-449-3242

Marigold offers numerous traditional breakfast and lunch options, fresh house-made baked goods plus a variety of creative alternatives such as the Huevos Rancheros pictured – fresh corn tortillas, “Sisters” black bean chili, roasted Ranchero salsa, avocado, queso fresco, and two eggs any style. Eat in or carry out. Special events and catering available.

ROCCO’S PIZZA

812 Main Street, Bradley Beach

732-988-8500

Roccospizzaonmain.com

Be sure to order Rocco’s newest addition “The Pietro” – similar to Trenton style but with a Brooklyn twist. Call for pickup or free beach delivery to Bradley Beach, Ocean Grove, Avon and Asbury Park.

DACHSHUND DISTILLING

1103A 6th Avenue, Neptune

732-481-4566

Dachshunddistilling.com

Come enjoy free tours/tastings while sipping on some truly handcrafted small batch rum. Or enjoy a cocktail on our pet friendly patio. The barrel-aged Gold Rum is smooth, tasty and pretty!

WINDMILL HOT DOGS

Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank, West End

Windmillhotdogs.com

There’s no better pairing at the Shore then Windmill’s award-winning hot dogs and cheese fries! Perfect before or after the beach.

BRANDL AMERICAN STEAKHOUSE

703 Belmar Plaza, Belmar

732-280-7501

Brandlrestaurant.com

Indulge in one of our Mibrasa Grill entrées, which includes a 48oz. Porterhouse for Two, accompanied with your choice of two sides and two sauces.

DAY’S ICE CREAM

48 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove

732-614-6245

Daysicecream.com

Come try a Girl Scout Thin Mint Sundae – mint cookie ice cream, hot fudge, thin mint cookies, mint cookie crumbs, whipped cream and a cherry.

MR. SHRIMP

1608 Hwy. 71, Belmar

732-681-7755

Mrshrimp.com

Our Linguini in Red Clam Sauce is made with chopped and whole local select clams, flavored with fresh herbs, garlic, crushed pepper flakes, white wine and a hint of our homemade marinara sauce.

STEWART’S ROOT BEER DRIVE IN

63 Broadway,

Point Pleasant Beach

732-295-2722

www.stewartsallamerican.com

Mike’s Homemade Pierogi is made from scratch with three to an order served with butter and onions or sour cream.

VIC’S

60 Main Street, Bradley Beach

732-774-8225

Vicspizza.com

All handmade, homemade cheese and meat raviolis. Fried cheese as an appetizer. Meat or cheese ravioli available in small or large as an entree. Baked meat or cheese ravioli topped with mozzarella also available.

The Seafarer

1 Atlantic Street, Highlands

sefarerbar.com

Savor the tastes of a delicious partnership between Local Smoke BBQ and The Seafarer at their Atlantic Avenue location in the Highlands. These grilled top neck clams are locally sourced and served off the grill with drawn butter and lemon.

BRANDO’S CITI CUCINA

162 Main Street, Asbury Park

732-774-2222

Brandosnj.com

Treat yourself to one of our 35-day dry aged steaks. From Creekstone Farms, NE, it’s in the top 1% of black angus beef in the United States. Porterhouse for Two, Cowboy Ribeye, Bone in Filet Mignon or Bone in Kansas City Strip.

BUM ROGERS CRABHOUSE

2207 Central Ave

Seaside Park, NJ 08752

732-830-2770

www.bumrogerstavern.com

Lobster Fra Diavolo: 1 & 1/4 lb. Lobster, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari, sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce, served over linguini.

CLARKS LANDING DOCKSIDE

BAR & GRILL

847 Arnold Ave,

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

732-899-1111

www.docksidebargrill.com

Dockside Burger: 10 oz. Angus Burger topped with choice of Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato,

Mayo & Pickle on a Brioche Roll.

FEDERICI’S ON 10 TH

705 10th Avenue, Belmar

732-681-3337

Federicison10th.com

Create your own pasta dish at Federici’s like this Penne Vodka! Choose between nine pastas, nine sauces and for additional costs add a veggie and/or chicken, sausage or jumbo shrimp.

MIZUKI HIBACHI ASIAN BISTRO

2007 Highway 25, Wall Township

848-469-8555

Mizuki35.com

Enjoy 23 pieces of buttery fresh fish served with a side of rice and soup or salad. The perfect light meal to end your day.





THE PIG & PARROT

201 Union Lane, Brielle

732-528-7750

Chef Mike’s Signature Bang Bang Shrimp is seasoned, battered and deep fried, then tossed in creamy, sweet & spicy sauce.

JENK’S

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

Jenkspavilion.com

Jenkinson’s Pavilion serves up Beach Body Tacos offered grilled or blackened like these Shrimp Tacos. Served over lightly grilled tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese and topped with creamy ranch dressing. Served with a side of chips.

MR. GREEK

821 Belmar Plaza, Belmar

848-404-9633

Mrgreekbelmar.com

Come try our Roasted Harrisa Chicken entrée. Served with basmati rice, harrisa is a sweet/fiery Tunisian paste made up of chili peppers and spices such as garlic and coriander seeds as well as some vegetable or olive oil.

COLONIAL BAKERY

NORTH STORE

Corner of 3091 Route 35N & Joseph Street, Sunset Manor,

NJ 08735

732-793-3960

SOUTH STORE

1096A Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ 08735

732-854-9500

www.colonialbakerynj.com

Come try our delicious Jelly Donuts! They come in cinnamon or powdered sugar.

RELISH HOT DOG & SAUSAGE CO.

1303 Main Street, Belmar

848-404-9409

Relisheats.com

Come try The Classic – a ¼ lb All-Beef Hot Dog inside a daily fresh baked bun stuffed with our homemade house pickle relish & jersey tomato relish, Dijon mustard, speared with a pepperoncini.

ELBOW ROOM

416 Main Street, Bradley Beach

732-898-6860

Elbowroomnj.com

When it comes to comfort food, there is nothing better than our Chicken Pot Pie. Enjoy this House Specialty in the restaurant or outdoor tent. In the mood for takeout? – free dessert with all orders!

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach,

Wall, Neptune, Point Pleasant,

Brick, Ocean Township, Howell,

West Long Branch and Lakewood

Jerseymikes.com

There are so many mouth-watering options to choose from when you’re at Jersey Mike’s, but why not be sure your selection includes crispy bacon? The Club Sub is stacked high with provolone, turkey and ham, smothered with mayo and topped with applewood smoked bacon.

MJ’s RESTAURANT

BAR & GRILL

Locations in Bayville, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood and Tinton Falls

www.mjsrestaurant.com

“VACATION IN A GLASS”

MJ’s Most Popular Cocktail!

CK Mondavi Pinot Grigio, Malibu Coconut Rum, Orange, Peach, Melon & Sour Apple Liqueurs, Orange & Pineapple Juice $10. *Strict limit 2 per customer.

RAY’S CAFÉ SEA GIRT

523 Washington Blvd.

Sea Girt,

732.449.1717

A local favorite for over 20 years. There’s no better place to start your day than our original location on Washington Ave in Sea Girt. We’re here to start your day right with egg combos, omelets, pork roll, bacon, and of course a hot cup of coffee.

JENK’S INLET BAR

3 Broadway,

Point Pleasant Beach

Jenkspavilion.com /north-inlet-bar

There’s no better view to enjoy an ice cold, frosty Miami Vice than at Jenk’s Inlet Bar. Bring your appetite and enjoy the sights and sounds of this oceanfront spot.

OB-CO’s DONUTS

547 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ 08753

732-270-3882

www.obcosdonuts.com

Our signature donut is the sugar-raised which we have been famous for since 1953. Come try some of our new flavors, including key lime, cannoli, and red velvet with buttercream. Or try our delicious squares- we have jelly, apple, blueberry and lemon to choose from!