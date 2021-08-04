Take A Bite Of The Jersey Shore
LEGGETT’S
217 First Ave., Manasquan
732-223-3951
www.leggetts.us
Tuesday night is pizza night at Leggett’s with a large pie and pitcher at a special price from noon to midnight!
BING’S BEACH HOUSE DELI
222 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea
732-988-6746
Bingsbeachhousedeli.com
We stack ‘em high at Bing’s, like this pork roll (award-winning), bacon, sausage, egg and cheese. What a way to start the day!
MARIGOLD MARKET & CAFÉ
2003 Route 71,
Spring Lake Heights
732-449-3242
Marigold offers numerous traditional breakfast and lunch options, fresh house-made baked goods plus a variety of creative alternatives such as the Huevos Rancheros pictured – fresh corn tortillas, “Sisters” black bean chili, roasted Ranchero salsa, avocado, queso fresco, and two eggs any style. Eat in or carry out. Special events and catering available.
ROCCO’S PIZZA
812 Main Street, Bradley Beach
732-988-8500
Roccospizzaonmain.com
Be sure to order Rocco’s newest addition “The Pietro” – similar to Trenton style but with a Brooklyn twist. Call for pickup or free beach delivery to Bradley Beach, Ocean Grove, Avon and Asbury Park.
DACHSHUND DISTILLING
1103A 6th Avenue, Neptune
732-481-4566
Dachshunddistilling.com
Come enjoy free tours/tastings while sipping on some truly handcrafted small batch rum. Or enjoy a cocktail on our pet friendly patio. The barrel-aged Gold Rum is smooth, tasty and pretty!
WINDMILL HOT DOGS
Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank, West End
Windmillhotdogs.com
There’s no better pairing at the Shore then Windmill’s award-winning hot dogs and cheese fries! Perfect before or after the beach.
BRANDL AMERICAN STEAKHOUSE
703 Belmar Plaza, Belmar
732-280-7501
Brandlrestaurant.com
Indulge in one of our Mibrasa Grill entrées, which includes a 48oz. Porterhouse for Two, accompanied with your choice of two sides and two sauces.
DAY’S ICE CREAM
48 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove
732-614-6245
Daysicecream.com
Come try a Girl Scout Thin Mint Sundae – mint cookie ice cream, hot fudge, thin mint cookies, mint cookie crumbs, whipped cream and a cherry.
MR. SHRIMP
1608 Hwy. 71, Belmar
732-681-7755
Mrshrimp.com
Our Linguini in Red Clam Sauce is made with chopped and whole local select clams, flavored with fresh herbs, garlic, crushed pepper flakes, white wine and a hint of our homemade marinara sauce.
STEWART’S ROOT BEER DRIVE IN
63 Broadway,
Point Pleasant Beach
732-295-2722
Mike’s Homemade Pierogi is made from scratch with three to an order served with butter and onions or sour cream.
VIC’S
60 Main Street, Bradley Beach
732-774-8225
Vicspizza.com
All handmade, homemade cheese and meat raviolis. Fried cheese as an appetizer. Meat or cheese ravioli available in small or large as an entree. Baked meat or cheese ravioli topped with mozzarella also available.
The Seafarer
1 Atlantic Street, Highlands
sefarerbar.com
Savor the tastes of a delicious partnership between Local Smoke BBQ and The Seafarer at their Atlantic Avenue location in the Highlands. These grilled top neck clams are locally sourced and served off the grill with drawn butter and lemon.
BRANDO’S CITI CUCINA
162 Main Street, Asbury Park
732-774-2222
Brandosnj.com
Treat yourself to one of our 35-day dry aged steaks. From Creekstone Farms, NE, it’s in the top 1% of black angus beef in the United States. Porterhouse for Two, Cowboy Ribeye, Bone in Filet Mignon or Bone in Kansas City Strip.
BUM ROGERS CRABHOUSE
2207 Central Ave
Seaside Park, NJ 08752
732-830-2770
Lobster Fra Diavolo: 1 & 1/4 lb. Lobster, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari, sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce, served over linguini.
CLARKS LANDING DOCKSIDE
BAR & GRILL
847 Arnold Ave,
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
732-899-1111
Dockside Burger: 10 oz. Angus Burger topped with choice of Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato,
Mayo & Pickle on a Brioche Roll.
FEDERICI’S ON 10TH
705 10th Avenue, Belmar
732-681-3337
Federicison10th.com
Create your own pasta dish at Federici’s like this Penne Vodka! Choose between nine pastas, nine sauces and for additional costs add a veggie and/or chicken, sausage or jumbo shrimp.
MIZUKI HIBACHI ASIAN BISTRO
2007 Highway 25, Wall Township
848-469-8555
Mizuki35.com
Enjoy 23 pieces of buttery fresh fish served with a side of rice and soup or salad. The perfect light meal to end your day.
THE PIG & PARROT
201 Union Lane, Brielle
732-528-7750
Chef Mike’s Signature Bang Bang Shrimp is seasoned, battered and deep fried, then tossed in creamy, sweet & spicy sauce.
JENK’S
300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach
Jenkspavilion.com
Jenkinson’s Pavilion serves up Beach Body Tacos offered grilled or blackened like these Shrimp Tacos. Served over lightly grilled tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese and topped with creamy ranch dressing. Served with a side of chips.
MR. GREEK
821 Belmar Plaza, Belmar
848-404-9633
Mrgreekbelmar.com
Come try our Roasted Harrisa Chicken entrée. Served with basmati rice, harrisa is a sweet/fiery Tunisian paste made up of chili peppers and spices such as garlic and coriander seeds as well as some vegetable or olive oil.
COLONIAL BAKERY
NORTH STORE
Corner of 3091 Route 35N & Joseph Street, Sunset Manor,
NJ 08735
732-793-3960
SOUTH STORE
1096A Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ 08735
732-854-9500
Come try our delicious Jelly Donuts! They come in cinnamon or powdered sugar.
RELISH HOT DOG & SAUSAGE CO.
1303 Main Street, Belmar
848-404-9409
Relisheats.com
Come try The Classic – a ¼ lb All-Beef Hot Dog inside a daily fresh baked bun stuffed with our homemade house pickle relish & jersey tomato relish, Dijon mustard, speared with a pepperoncini.
ELBOW ROOM
416 Main Street, Bradley Beach
732-898-6860
Elbowroomnj.com
When it comes to comfort food, there is nothing better than our Chicken Pot Pie. Enjoy this House Specialty in the restaurant or outdoor tent. In the mood for takeout? – free dessert with all orders!
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach,
Wall, Neptune, Point Pleasant,
Brick, Ocean Township, Howell,
West Long Branch and Lakewood
Jerseymikes.com
There are so many mouth-watering options to choose from when you’re at Jersey Mike’s, but why not be sure your selection includes crispy bacon? The Club Sub is stacked high with provolone, turkey and ham, smothered with mayo and topped with applewood smoked bacon.
MJ’s RESTAURANT
BAR & GRILL
Locations in Bayville, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood and Tinton Falls
“VACATION IN A GLASS”
MJ’s Most Popular Cocktail!
CK Mondavi Pinot Grigio, Malibu Coconut Rum, Orange, Peach, Melon & Sour Apple Liqueurs, Orange & Pineapple Juice $10. *Strict limit 2 per customer.
RAY’S CAFÉ SEA GIRT
523 Washington Blvd.
Sea Girt,
732.449.1717
A local favorite for over 20 years. There’s no better place to start your day than our original location on Washington Ave in Sea Girt. We’re here to start your day right with egg combos, omelets, pork roll, bacon, and of course a hot cup of coffee.
JENK’S INLET BAR
3 Broadway,
Point Pleasant Beach
Jenkspavilion.com /north-inlet-bar
There’s no better view to enjoy an ice cold, frosty Miami Vice than at Jenk’s Inlet Bar. Bring your appetite and enjoy the sights and sounds of this oceanfront spot.
OB-CO’s DONUTS
547 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ 08753
732-270-3882
Our signature donut is the sugar-raised which we have been famous for since 1953. Come try some of our new flavors, including key lime, cannoli, and red velvet with buttercream. Or try our delicious squares- we have jelly, apple, blueberry and lemon to choose from!