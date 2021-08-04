String quartet next in Main Street concert series

MANASQUAN — Next week’s Meet Me on Main Street concert, presented by the Algonquin Arts Theatre and the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce, will feature a performance by Four Shore Strings.

“This classically trained string quartet features a varied repertoire including a wide variety of genres and composers. From Beethoven to Bruno Mars, they are equally at home playing music that is days, decades or centuries old,” the Algonquin said in a press release.

“Four Shore Strings is a string quartet based out of Central New Jersey. After first meeting over a decade ago in the New Jersey State Youth Orchestra, they reconnected more recently through The Monmouth Symphony Orchestra and Sinfonietta Nova.”

The concert lineup for the rest of the summer is as follows: Dan Levinson & Friends on Aug. 18; The Guthrie Brothers on Aug. 25; and John Rogers Soul Band on Sept. 1.

Concerts take place Wednesdays on Main Street near the intersection with Pearce Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m. The band will be positioned in front of Manasquan Lighting in the center of the street facing west. Attendees should bring their own chair.

