By Cynthia Adams

Night & Day Magazine

A pandemic hiatus is only leaving fans of the iconic Stone Pony Summer Stage wanting more. This year’s schedule is heating up and several shows are already sold out.

“At least a third of our shows are sold out,” said Caroline O’Toole, general manager of The Stony Pony. “As a team we are so honored the fans are choosing to make Stone Pony Summer Stage one of their destinations.”

LINE UP TAKES SHAPE

2021 is arguably one of the more difficult years to schedule a Summer Stage line up, but the Stone Pony team is up to the challenge. And O’Toole is happy to have the team back and the stage lit up again.

“I am so proud that we have our same regular staff back,” she said. “I know times are tough, but how lucky to have this same wonderful seasoned team after 15 months of no shows. They are the highlight of my summer!”

The highlights of your summer can start with these big August headliners: Billy Strings on Aug. 5, Limp Bizkit on Aug. 6 and Yacht Rock Revue on Aug. 7, Blackberry Smoke Allman Betts Band on Aug. 13, Jason Mraz, Look for the Good Live! with Southern Avenue on Aug. 14, Lee Brice on Aug. 15, Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning & Tenille Townes on Aug. 19, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on Aug. 27 and Deftones on Aug. 28. Visit stoneponyonline.com/summer-stage/ for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER

September on the Summer Stage continues to bring excitement. The month kicks off on Sept. 2 with Kesha along with special guest Betty Who. The preamble to Labor Day continues with the Sad Summer Festival on Sept. 3 and Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes on Sept. 4. Bouncing Souls takes the stage on Sept. 5 and you’re likely off from work on Sept. 6, so grab your tickets today.

After the Labor Day holiday, things don’t slow down on the Summer Stage. Catch The Struts on Sept. 9, Almost Queen on Sept. 10, Shadow of the City with Bleachers and more on Sept. 11, Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes on Sept. 12, as well as, Primus on Sept. 25 and Rebelution on Sept. 26.

FALL FUN

This year the shows will continue into October and kick off with Ziggy Marley on Oct. 2. Kim Petras will take the stage on Oct. 3 for the KP x AP Pride Party with Alex Chapman, Pissi Myles and DJ Carl Michaels.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE

This 2021 return season of the Summer Stage has something for everyone.

“We have our two great festivals back, Sad Summer and Shadow of the City,” O’Toole says. “A lot of our calendar favorites are back and some great new shows like Kesha and Kim Petras. We have something for every taste, and that is one of the things I have always loved about our summer season.”