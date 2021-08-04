Spring Lake officials eye residential pool rental ban

SPRING LAKE — The borough council Tuesday night discussed the drafting of a new ordinance to ban the practice of private swimming pool rentals by Spring Lake homeowners.

Councilman Robert Drasheff presented the idea, noting that the practice has become a concern in some other shore towns, specifically Toms River and Jackson, both of which have enacted ordinances to prevent residents from renting out their pool for hourly fees to others.

“Two years ago we had a problem in town with Airbnb and people taking advantage of short-term rentals and disrupting some neighborhoods,” Mr. Drasheff said. “We took action on that. We passed an ordinance that disallowed short-term rentals in town … anything less than a week in duration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the rental invitations were being circulated on the internet and have spread to other towns, even as close as Wall Township.

He recommended that Spring Lake look at the Toms River ordinance, which he said seems to be preventing such rentals.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.