Joe’s Deli event reunites friends distanced by pandemic

SPRING LAKE — Joe Valentino, owner of Joe’s Deli, hosted an event Thursday night at the Breakers bringing together people who have not been able to see each other due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Valentino, who organized the event with his friends Rich Aljian and Ed Kologi, said the idea started out as a small dinner for 10, but quickly grew to 90 as more of his friends and customers wanted to take part in the evening.

“It’s just a great way for us to get together,” he said, adding that the dinner was a positive event for people to attend and see each other after such a long time apart.

“This country suffered a great pandemic and one of the consequences of that pandemic besides thousands of Americans dying is isolation … and being away from family members and friends,” Mr. Aljian added.

“When people say to you, ‘Why did you go to the Breakers? What was the occasion?’ There was no occasion; we didn’t need an occasion. We went to see friends, to have good food and enjoy ourselves.”

