Heights police host National Night Out

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out on Tuesday at Allaire Road Park, offering residents and families a chance to have fun and meet the borough’s first responders.

“It’s going great. All the kids are enjoying themselves on the bounce house and slide, and it looks like they are starting the pony rides, so there will be a line there. The food is fantastic,” police Chief Edward W. Gunnell said.

“It’s really a nice time for everyone to meet the police officers and see their neighbors, to come home from work, or off the beach for free food and entertainment,” the chief said. “Our National Night Out is really to allow the community to have one place to congregate and meet each other, as well as the officers. This is a priority of mine, to let residents know who their police officers are, not only by face, but by name.”

Over at the Spring Lake First Aid Squad rig, longtime squad Capt. Howard E. “Rocky” Rockhill Jr. was using a dummy to demonstrate CPR to attendees.

Petra Rose, a third-grade teacher at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School, was there with her son, Wyatt, 6, and friends.

“We love it. The weather is great and it’s just really nice here” at National Night Out, she said.

Ms. Rose said the children went for pony rides, “and now we want to learn how to do CPR.”

The borough’s Independent Fire Co. No. 1 also had a fire truck on display, and several community groups had informational booths, including the Shore Community Alliance and the Girl Scouts.

Beside pony rides, children played on inflatable slides and a bouncy castle. Free food catered by T&L Leon’s included hamburgers, hot dogs, mac-and-cheese and salads.

