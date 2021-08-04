Former wrestling champion from Brick charged with child porn distribution

BRICK TOWNSHIP – A former Brick Memorial High School wrestler and state champion was arrested and charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography on Wednesday, federal authorities announced.

Alec Donovan, 24, of Brick Township, appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ms. Cathy L. Waldor via video conference and posted an unsecured bond $100,000. If convicted of the charges, he could face from five to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of $250,000, authorities said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said that an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] revealed that Mr. Donovan sent and received videos depicting children performing sexual acts through an internet messaging application between January and March of this year.

According to press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Donovan sent out three videos and received two videos involving “sexual acts involving pre-pubescent children,” and also “used the web-based messaging application to solicit and engage in conversations with minors, including requesting nude photographs from the minors and sending nude photographs to them.”

Mr. Donovan was a 2015 state champion for Brick Memorial high school in the 145-pound weight class, and went on to wrestle at Centenary University in Hackettstown.

Referring to reports describing Mr. Donovan as a wrestling coach, the Brick Township School District issued a statement reading: “…please be advised that Alec Donovan is not, nor has he ever been, an employee of the Brick School District or a Coach for Brick Schools.”

The FBI’s Newark Field Office is asking anyone with information related to the case or who may be a victim to contact NK-Victim-Assistance@FBI.gov.

